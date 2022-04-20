Kimberley Walsh says Girls Aloud is “not ready to get back on stage yet” in the wake of Sarah Harding's death.

The West End star revealed that she and Cheryl Tweedy, Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts are not planning on performing together any time soon following the passing of their beloved bandmate Sarah, who passed away aged 39 from breast cancer last September.

Kimberley made her statement during an appearance on BBC’s Morning Live on Wednesday (20.04.22).

After being asked to share some details on any surprises planned for their upcoming fundraising special by co-host Gethin Jones, Kimberley, 40, said: “I feel like I need to clear this up a little bit. There won’t be a reunion as such, we’re not going to be getting back on stage. We still don’t feel ready to get back on stage without Sarah."

In October 2021, Kimberley ruled out a reunion for the 'Biology' girl band as they were not in “that headspace right now” following Sarah's death.

She said: “It’s not really something we’re even thinking about obviously, with the situation as it is. No one is even in that headspace right now.”

Kimberley’s comments about the band - who were formed in 2002 on the reality singing competition ‘Popstar: The Rivals’, achieving huge chart success - come after Nadine confirmed they were “planning an event to raise money in honour of Sarah".

Nadine, 36, said: "She’s very much in the forefront of our minds. We want to raise money for a piece of medical equipment that helps diagnose cancer earlier so people can be treated. We definitely want to do something to help others."