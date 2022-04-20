Joe Alwyn "wouldn't say" if he and Taylor Swift were engaged.

The 31-year-old actor has been dating the 'Love Story' hitmaker for four years and he's grown used to constant speculation about the state of their relationship, but insisted he'll never confirm reports as to whether they are planning to tie the knot.

Speaking to WSJ. magazine, he said: "If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins.

“I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say."

The 'Conversation With Friends' actor would like to be "slightly less guarded" about his personal life but thinks modern celebrity culture places a lot of demands on stars to share a lot of detail.

He explained: "We live in a culture that people expect so much to be given.

"So that if you’re not posting all the time about what you’re doing, how you’re spending a day or how you made a breakfast, does that make you a recluse?

"I’d also like to feel slightly less guarded sometimes in interviews or in whatever kind of interactions, but it’s just a knee- jerk response to the culture we live in."

Taylor previously revealed Joe helped her open up about politics.

She said previously: "As a country musician, I was always told it’s better to stay out of [politics]. The Trump presidency forced me to lean in and educate myself. I found myself talking about government and the presidency and policy with my boyfriend [actor Joe Alwyn], who supported me in speaking out. I started talking to my family and friends about politics and learning as much as I could about where I stand. I’m proud to have moved past fear and self-doubt, and to endorse and support leadership that moves us beyond this divisive, heartbreaking moment in time."

And the 31-year-old singer also revealed she and Joe "bonded over" sad songs.

She previously added: "Joe and I really love sad songs. We've always bonded over music. We write the saddest [songs]. We just really love sad songs. What can I say? It was a surprise that we started writing together. But in a way, it wasn't because we have always bonded over music and had the same musical tastes.

"He's always the person who's showing me songs by artists and then they become my favourite songs."