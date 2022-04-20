Maria Sharapova is pregnant.

The former tennis star used her 35th birthday on Tuesday (19.04.22) to share the happy news that she and fiance Alexander Gilkes are going to be parents for the first time.

Posting a photo of herself cradling her bare bump on a beach, she wrote on Instagram: "Precious beginnings!! Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.(sic)"

Alexander commented on the post with a heart-eye emoji.

Maria and Alexander got engaged in December 2020 after two years together.

At the time, she shared a black and white photograph and a short video of herself and 43-year-old Alexander on Instagram and wrote: "I said yes from the first day we met [heart emoji] This was our little secret, wasn’t it [ring and champagne emojis] @gilkesa (sic)"

Meanwhile, Alexander thanked his fiancee for agreeing to marry him.

He wrote on Instagram: "Thank you for making me a very very happy boy. I look forward to a lifetime of loving you, and learning from you @mariasharapova (sic)"

Maria announced her retirement from tennis in February of that year, with Alexander - who was previously married to the Duchess of Sussex's friend Misha Nonoo - quickly offering his support.

He wrote on Instagram at the time: "To the kindest and most professional person I know.

“Here is to you Maria, and all that awaits you in your next chapter! May you continue to inspire us all with your deep humility, self-deprecation, strength and focus. As a remarkable first chapter closes with so many extraordinary feats, we look forward to all that you will accomplish with equal grit and grace in the years to come. Proudly and lovingly, xx"