Prince Harry feels the late Princess Diana's presence "more so than ever before".

The Duke of Sussex believes the spirit of his mother - who died in a car accident in 1997 - is watching over him and helped guide him to the settled life he has with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their children Archie, two, and 10-month-old Lilibet, having previously guided his elder brother, Prince William, into his marriage with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and being a father to their three children.

Speaking to Hoda Kotb on 'Today', he said: “It's constant. It has been over the last two years. More so than ever before.

"It’s almost as though she has done her bit with my brother and now she is very much like helping me. She’s got him set up and now she’s helping me set up. That’s what it feels like. He’s got his kids, I’ve got my kids.

"The circumstances are obviously different. I feel her presence in almost everything I do now, but definitely more so in the last two years than ever before without question. She’s watching over us."

Now Archie is older, Harry - who was just 12 years old when his mother died at the age of 36 - regularly speaks to him about "Grandma Diana" and shows him pictures of her.

He added: “I don’t tell him all the stuff that happened. But certainly, ‘This is Grandma Diana.'"

And the prince is delighted his son has inherited his "cheeky" personality.

He said: "I always try and keep that. I think that, the cheekiness is something that keeps you alive."

Harry loves "every part" of being a parent, particularly the "chaos" it brings.

He said: "All of it, the chaos, the learning, the reminder of just every element of yourself and soul. When you are not a parent you can get sucked into all sorts of stuff and forget who you are.

"I love it and I love every part of it. I always wanted to be a dad and have my own kids and now I have two little people who I am responsible for."

But the BetterUp Chief Impact Officer admitted it isn't easy working from home with his children around.

Asked about a typical Wednesday in his and Meghan's California home, he said: "It revolves around my kids as much as humanly possible.

"This whole working from home stuff is not all its cracked up to be. Certainly post-COVID, it is really hard when you and your kids are in the same place. It is hard to separate the work from them because they overlap. Archie spends more time interrupting our Zoom calls than anybody else. But he also gets us off them which is nice."