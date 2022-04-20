Sofia Richie has got engaged.

The 23-year-old model is set to marry music executive Elliot Grainge, 27, after a year of dating.

Sharing a photo of the music executive's proposal - in which Elliot got down on one knee amongst a bed of flower petals surrounded by candles - and another of her stunning engagement ring, Sofia wrote on Instagram: "Forever isn’t long enough @elliot (sic)"

Her fiance shared a photo of them sharing a kiss and wrote: "She said yes [heart emojis] (sic)"

It was claimed in November that Sofia and Elliot – who is the son of Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge – had "talked about" getting married.

A source said at the time: "They have talked about getting engaged and it's something that Sofia wants and is looking forward to. They are a great match and it's going really well. Sofia and Elliot currently live together, and the adjustment has been so easy and seamless."

The couple reportedly bonded over their shared passions for food and travelling, and the source said Sofia "loves to cook for Elliot and plan fun things for them to do”.

The insider added: "They have truly formed a solid bond recently and Sofia loves that they don't have any drama. She loves how chill and calm Elliot is and they have a lot of fun together, even when they're just being low-key at home."

The couple were first linked early in 2020 when they were spotted on a date at Japanese restaurant Matsuhisa Beverly Hills.

The pair then went public with their romance in April by posting a series of PDA-packed photos of Sofia’s Instagram, that included a shot of herself kissing her new man.

And shortly after their relationship was made public, it was also reported that Sofia’s dad Lionel Richie approved of his daughter’s beau.

A source said at the time: "Sofia and Elliot have known each other for years but just recently became romantic. They weren't close growing up but Lionel has been friends with Elliot's father and has worked with him for years.

“Lionel completely adores [Elliot]. He thinks they are a perfect match and it was very natural progression for Sofia and Elliot to get together. They are all family friends and Sofia and Elliot [started] hanging out more recently this year. She thinks he's hilarious and loves that he is a chill guy."