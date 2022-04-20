Vogue Williams has given birth to her third child.

The 36-year-old star and her husband Spencer Matthews are "so happy" after welcoming their son - a sibling for three-year-old Theodore and 21-month-old Gigi - into the world on Monday (18.04.22) evening.

Vogue took to Instagram to share a photo of her new son being embraced by his siblings, with only the tot's dark hair visible.

She captioned the image: "We are so happy to announce that our beautiful boy arrived safely on Monday evening. Bursting with love he is the perfect addition to our family [heart emoji]."

And Spencer also shared a photo of his older children looking at their brother's crib.

He captioned his Instagram post: "And then there were three… [heart emoji] (sic)"

Just six weeks ago, Vogue revealed she was still working out five times a week.

She admitted: "I was working out today. I do this thing with John Belton, so we did a programme for Gymondo [an online fitness membership].

"So I train five times a week, but I've had to really cut it down from my doctor.

"I can't go running, I can't do anything too strenuous, so that's why I've been doing loads of weights and using restraint bands."

In February, Spencer revealed he and his wife were planning to "reassess" their plans to have more kids.

The loved-up couple had previously planned on having four children, but their ambitions could still change.

He said at the time: "This pregnancy was planned, absolutely.

"We kind of said we always wanted four [children], but I think we will reassess it at three, and see where we are heading because having three kids under four is going to be challenging and exciting."