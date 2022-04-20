Johnny Depp wrote "in [his] own blood on the walls" after his finger was severed during an argument with Amber Heard.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor has been giving evidence in his defamation case against his ex-wife - who is also countersuing him - and in his testimony at Fairfax County Court on Wednesday (22.04.22) he gave an account of a confrontation between them in Australia in March 2015, which stemmed from Johnny's suggestion they sign a post-nuptial agreement.

After speaking to a lawyer about the document, the 'Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them' star claimed his then-wife became "irate" and "was possessed", prompting him to lock himself into various rooms to escape her.

But when he emerged to get a drink of vodka, he claimed Amber threw bottles at him, and the second hit his digit, taking off the tip, though he didn't feel any pain at first.

He said: “I felt heat and I felt as if something were dripping down my hand and then I looked down and realised that the tip of my finger had been severed. I was looking directly at my bones sticking out and the meaty portion of the inside of your finger.

“Blood was just pouring out and at that point I think that I went into some sort of… I don’t know what a nervous breakdown feels like but that’s probably the closest I’ve ever been. Nothing made sense and I knew in my mind and in my heart, this is not life. This is not life. Non-one should have to go through this.

“I started to write… in my own blood on the walls little reminders from our past that essentially represented lies that she had told me and lies that I had caught her in and amongst all the madness I would again hide in a bathroom or whatever… All the bones were crushed and it looked like Vesuvius.”

Johnny went to hospital but told medics he had smashed his finger in accordion doors.

The 'Black Mass' star - whose gruesome injury was shown to jurors in pictures - also claimed Amber had stubbed out a cigarette on his face during the argument, and in separate incidents, he alleged the 'Aquaman' actress had pretended he had broken her nose and feigned another attack while on the phone to her friend.

He accused Amber of attacking him in his office, and their heads connected, though he insisted he never made contact with her face.

He claimed she left the room and then returned clutching a red-stained tissue and said: "Way to go, Johnny, you broke my nose."

But shortly afterwards, he claimed: “I pulled the Kleenex out of the trash bin, and I inspected it pretty closely and realised it was nail polish, nail varnish.”

Johnny decided to file for divorce on the same day his mother, Betty Sue Palmer, died in May 2016, and the following day he met with Amber for the final time at their Los Angeles home, during which he claimed she phoned a friend and pretended the actor was beating her.

He told the court: " 'Stop hitting me, Johnny!' she’s screaming in her best freaked out, upset voice."

The 58-year-old actor also recounted the infamous incident when "human fecal matter" was discovered on their marital bed, admitting his first instinct was to "laugh".

Johnny had left their house after a big row with Amber on her 30th birthday but wanted to return to retrieve his belongings while the 'Danish Girl' star was at Coachella.

However, security advised against him going to the property, showing him a photo of the bedroom.

He recalled: "On my side of the bed was human fecal matter. I laughed. It was so outside, it was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh.”

And he refused to believe Amber's claim one of her dogs had defecated in the bed.

He said: "I lived with those dogs for many years. That did not come from a dog. It just didn't."