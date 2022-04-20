Amy Schumer thinks autism is her husband's "superpower".

The 'Trainwreck' star's spouse, Chris Fischer, was diagnosed with the condition - which can affect communication, self-regulation, and social skills - after they married in 2018 and the 40-year-old comic thinks it has made him even more "incredible".

She said: "My favourite people are on the spectrum. They just have different brain chemistry and they're incredible people."

She hailed Chris - with whom she has two-year-old son Gene - as the "best partner ever" and described his diagnosis as like "getting a superpower".

And she joked there are some advantages to people being aware of his condition.

She said: "All of his behaviour is kind of excused now. If someone's telling a long, boring story, he will straight up just walk away. He'll just wander away, and I'm just still stuck there."

But Amy admitted people don't always understand what being autistic means.

Speaking on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', she said: "People just don't know much about autism. They're like, ‘Oh does he love to count? Should we drop a bunch of straws on the floor and will he count them?' "

Chris was diagnosed after undertaking an online test and the 'I Feel Pretty' actress encouraged others to do the same.

She said: "It's really given us so many helpful tools. I think it's a good thing for people to check it out and get tested so you don't spend your whole life feeling like you're bad or wrong…

Amy recently expressed her belief that parenting is "about failing" and compared raising a child to her comedy career.

She said: "It's just about failing. It's like stand up. You mess up so bad."

The 'Life Beth' star went on to joke that her own parenting couldn't have got "much worse" than when she decided to give her son the middle name Attell before hasting changing it to David because it sounded like the word 'genital'.

She added: "It couldn't go much worse than what we named our son initially!"