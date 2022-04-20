Robbie Williams is moving back to the UK.

The 48-year-old singer and his wife Ayda Field have been living in Switzerland with their children Teddy, nine, Charlie, seven, Coco, three, and two-year-old Beau since 2020 but are now planning to sell their £24 million home and will return to their London abode.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Robbie and Ayda have loved living in Switzerland the last few years, and the tranquility was a god-send during the pandemic.

“But they’ve decided they want to mix it up a bit and have a different pace of life for a bit. So they’re heading back to London.

“They’ve done quite a lot of work to it, and with the housing market on the up they reckon they’re going to make a fortune on it.”

The 'Angels' singer recently claimed he and his family are "homeless" after selling off a number of properties, including a £6.75 million mansion in Wiltshire, South West England and a £37 million estate in Beverly Hills, California.

He said: "We’re actually nowhere.

"We haven’t got an abode right now, we’ve pretty much sold everywhere, we don’t live anywhere and we’re trying to figure it out.

"The four kids are constantly a Rubix Cube puzzle that we’re trying to sort out because if they are schooled then they don’t see me because I’m all over the place and if they are home-schooled then they have another set of things that are a problem."

The former Take That singer is rumoured to have sold his US abode to Drake but joked he couldn't confirm the reports because if it was true, he would have signed a non-disclosure agreement with "any Canadians" involved in the sale.

Despite his comments, it is believed Robbie and Ayda have retained ownership of a property in Beverly Hills, as well as their London abode.