Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been focused on "deep healing".

The 'King Richard' actor caused controversy last month when he smacked Chris Rock after he made a joke about the 'Girls Trip' star and when the 50-year-old star's family talk show, 'Red Table Talk' - which she co-hosts with her daughter Willow Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris - returned to Facebook Watch on Wednesday (20.04.22), they shared a message which seemingly addressed the scandal.

A title card at the beginning of the episode read: “Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focused on deep healing.

“Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls. Until then the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest.”

It is believed this week's episode - which included guest Janelle Monae - was filmed before the Academy Awards took place on 27 March.

The row occurred when Chris took to the stage to present an award and joked:"Jada, love ya. 'G.I. Jane 2', can't wait to see it" and although Will laughed at first, his wife - who suffers from alopecia - looked unimpressed and the 'Men in Black' star then walked to the stage, smacked the presenter and walked away again.

Will then shouted from his seat: "Keep my wife's name out of your f****** mouth."

Since the incident, the 'Bad Boys' star has withdrawn from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and has been banned from the ceremony for a decade, with the board set to launch a formal investigation.