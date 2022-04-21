Sir Mick Jagger will never retire.

The 78-year-old rocker and his Rolling Stones bandmates will kick off the European leg of their 'Sixty' tour next month, celebrating 60 years of the band, and Mick insisted it won't be the last time the group hits the road.

Speaking on Swedish radio station P4, he said: "I am not planning it to be the last tour. I love being on tour. I don’t think I would do it if I did not enjoy it.

"I enjoy going out there on stage and doing my stuff. That is what I do. I want everyone to enjoy themselves and forget the troubles in their lives for a couple of hours and just chill out and have a great afternoon and evening."

Mick also praised Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly for bringing some "life" to the new generation of rock music.

He said: "In rock music you need energy and there has not been a lot of new rock singers around. Now there are a few.

"You have Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly. That kid of post-punk vibe makes me think there is still a bit of life in rock and roll."

Meanwhile, the band's longtime drummer Charlie Watts died in August 2021 at the age of 80 and Mick previously revealed Charlie convinced the band to tour without him, while he recovered from surgery.

He said: "When you’re a band for this long, it’s unlikely you won’t have any changes. Of course, this is probably the biggest one we’ve had. But we felt - and Charlie felt - that we should do this tour. We’d already postponed it by a year, and Charlie said to me, ‘You need to go out there. All the crew that have been out of work - you’re not gonna put them out of work again’.

"So I think it was the right decision to keep going. The band still sounds great on stage, and everyone’s been really responsive at the couple of big shows we’ve done so far. They hold up signs saying, ‘We miss you, Charlie,’ and I miss him too."