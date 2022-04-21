Filming has halted on Aziz Ansari's 'Being Mortal', following a complaint filed last week.

Searchlight Pictures has suspended production on Ansari’s feature film directorial debut while it undertakes an investigation into the complaint.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the complaint is not related to Ansari and he and his producing partner Youree Henley are working with Searchlight to resolve the matter.

The subject of the complaint has not been revealed.

Meanwhile, 'Being Mortal' is based on Atul Gawande's non-fiction book 'Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End', which explores topics including end-of-life care and how medicine has changed over time.

Ansari wrote the script for the movie, which stars Seth Rogen and Bill Murray.

Searchlight Pictures previously said the company was "thrilled" to be working with Ansari on the film, which will be released in cinemas at some point in 2023.

The company's presidents, David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield, said in a statement: “Aziz Ansari is an incredible talent and, with this script, he brings a singular combination of insightful humour and pathos.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with him on his feature directorial debut which is long overdue, and of course working with the genius Bill Murray once again.”