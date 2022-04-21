Andrew Garfield "would love" to work with close pal Tobey Maguire again.

The pair became acquainted working on blockbuster 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' - which saw three generations of Spider-Man on screen for the first time, with the pair joining fellow web-slinger Tom Holland - and he's keen to appear alongside his "good buddy" in something else.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Andrew said: "He's such a great actor and a good buddy and I just love him. I love spending time with him."

Andrew said of the pals' recent outing to see 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' at the cinema: "It was great fun."

Before he added: "And I would love to make something with him, for sure."

It's not the first time Andrew has expressed his desire to work with Tobey again, as he recently said he'd jump at the chance to continue his working relationship with both him and Tom.

He said: "I would love to continue working with Tobey and with Tom. I think that kind of three-brother dynamic is so ... I don't know, juicy.”

However, some fans will be disappointed as Andrew recently confessed he has “no plans” to play the Marvel superhero again.

The ‘Eyes of Tammy Faye’ star ruled out reprising the role of Peter Parker’s alias but admitted he was aware people might not believe him after he denied that he was making an appearance in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, the final instalment of the latest trilogy starring Tom in the title role.

The 38-year-old actor said: “No plans, that’s the truth. Everyone’s gonna call me a liar for the rest of my life. I’m the boy who cried wolf.”