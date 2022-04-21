Tesla has beaten profit expectations, despite raising prices.

The car manufacturer - owned and run by the billionaire Elon Musk, who gushed being “optimistic” about their “future” - raked in more than £2.5 billion in the first three months of 2022 after jacking up the cost of their electric sports cars and other problems, such as supply chain issues.

The 50-year-old entrepreneur told shareholders in a call on Wednesday (20.04.22): “The future is very exciting. I’ve never been more optimistic or excited about the future of Tesla than I am right now.”

The company boasted delivery rate increases of 68 per cent and believed it could have been more if it was not for supply chain issues - which they deem “likely to continue” for the rest of the year - such as the closure of their Shanghai factory due to COVID-19.

In a statement, Tesla said: “Our own factories have been running below capacity for several quarters as supply chain became the main limiting factor, which is likely to continue through the rest of 2022.”

Elon assured shareholders that the Chinese site is going to be back to full capacity “with a vengeance”.

He said on the call: “We did lose a lot of important days of production, but Tesla in Shanghai is coming back with a vengeance.”

This news comes after Elon revealed he had become a major stakeholder in the microblogging site Twitter and attempted to buy it outright for £32.8 billion.

In addition, he is amidst a legal battle to remain the CEO of the company after being accused of deceiving shareholders, which has led experts to urge it is “critical” he proves his dedication to the firm.

According to the Guardian, Alyssa Altman, an analyst at the consultancy firm Publicis Sapient said: “It is critical that he continues to instill confidence that he has his hands on the wheel and is driving the complex business of Tesla in the right direction.”