Dame Helen Mirren wore her "dream prom dress" to the SAG Awards.

The 'Duke' actress made her way onto a number of best dressed lists thanks to the floor-length pink Dolce Gabbana gown - which featured floral detail on the shoulder and at the waist - and matching headband she wore to the ceremony in February and she explained the event allowed her to live out her teenage fashion fantasies.

She told W magazine: "I realised I was sort of channeling the prom dress that I never got to wear. I never got to go to the prom, because in England, we don’t have proms. So it was kind of like a dream prom dress."

The 76-year-old star has regularly walked the runway for L'Oreal in recent years but she thinks actresses are "hopeless" at such shows when compared to "haughty" models.

She said: "Actresses, we’re hopeless. Models don’t feel the need to communicate with the audience, whereas an actress feels that we have to communicate with the audience.

"They hold themselves above and beyond the audience, which is rather wonderful. They never smile; they’re haughty, if you like. And normal actresses go on the runway and they’re immediately smiling."

Helen insisted she isn't a "fashionista", but she just loves beautiful things.

She said: "I’m very visual. I’m much more visual than I am aural, actually.

"I don’t really listen to music, [which is a] terrible confession. But I love looking. I get incredible visual pleasure from just a tree or a sunset or a city street. I love photography, I love ballet. And I love art and going to art exhibitions—I find it very renewing, revealing.

"I think it’s another reason I love clothes. I love going to fashion shows. It’s not that I’m a fashionista—I’m not. I get very lucky and I get many beautiful things, but in my normal life, I’m not really a fashionista at all. But I love the creativity and the artisanal and just visuals of fashion—the way shape, color, form are constantly changing."