Scott Disick has responded to Sofia Richie's engagement by poking fun at himself.

After Sofia, 23 - who dated Scott, 38, for three years from 2017 to 2020 - announced this week that she is engaged to music executive Elliot Grainge, 27, after a year of dating, Scott took to Instagram to mock himself.

He wrote: "In the 305 just call me good luck chuck."

The message appears to refer to the movie 'Good Luck Chuck', which follows a man called Charlie (played by Dane Cook) whose string of ex-girlfriends get engaged to new men or find their true love after they split from him.

Sofia and Elliot were first linked early in 2020 when they were spotted on a date at Japanese restaurant Matsuhisa Beverly Hills.

The pair then went public with their romance with a series of PDA-packed photos on Sofia’s Instagram.

And shortly after their relationship was made public, it was also reported that Sofia’s dad Lionel Richie approved of his daughter’s beau.

A source said at the time: "Sofia and Elliot have known each other for years but just recently became romantic. They weren't close growing up but Lionel has been friends with Elliot's father and has worked with him for years.

“Lionel completely adores [Elliot]. He thinks they are a perfect match and it was very natural progression for Sofia and Elliot to get together. They are all family friends and Sofia and Elliot [started] hanging out more recently this year. She thinks he's hilarious and loves that he is a chill guy."

Sofia is the latest of Scott's ex-girlfriends to get engaged, after Kourtney Kardashian - the mother of his three children - announced her engagement to Travis Barker in October.