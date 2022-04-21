Google is building its first product development centre in Africa.

The tech giant announced a £770 million investment in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi as a part of a commitment to “accelerating Africa’s digital transformation”.

Nitin Gajria, the managing director for Google in Africa said in a statement: “By 2030, Africa will have 800 million internet users… and Google is committed to accelerating Africa’s digital transformation through enabling human capital.”

Suzanne Frey, the vice president for products added: “Google’s mission in Africa is to make the Internet helpful to Africans and partner with African governments, policymakers, educators, entrepreneurs and businesses to shape the next wave of innovation in Africa.”

This comes after other firms - such as Visa and software pioneer Microsoft - also launched innovation hubs in Nairobi.

They will seek to create job opportunities for software, engineers, researchers and designers.