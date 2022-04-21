Chloe Sevigny wanted to "impress" her stylist with her bachelorette party outfits.

The 'Russian Doll' actress officially married Sinisa Mackovic in 2020 but they are planning a big celebration this summer, and ahead of the festivities, she and her pals recently jetted off to the Cayman Islands and she was delighted to enjoy her "last foray into provocative dressing" so put a lot of effort into planning her wardrobe without the help of Haley Wollens.

She told Britain's Vogue magazine: "Oh my god. I read the Vogue article and it said ‘Chloe and her stylist,’ and I was like, wait a second! I styled it all myself, thank you very much!

“Look, I was really trying to impress Haley with the looks I put together, so that’s the only reason I’m bringing it up.

“I really was trying. Because you know the clichés of the hen party, the lingerie and all that. I knew we were gonna be in the Caribbean, where it’s hot, and you can be wild and have fun with fashion. So I just wanted to bring it.

"It’s also my last foray into provocative dressing…? I don’t know if that’s necessarily true, come to think of it, but symbolically, at least.”

The 47-year-old star is known for her sense of style and she sometimes thinks her passion for fashion can overshadow her career.

She said: “I guess people think of me as a strong individual, and strongly individual.

“I don’t want to say it outshines my acting, but it’s always been: ‘Oh, she’s the fashion girl, she’s the New York girl,’ instead of, ‘Oh, she’s the actress who’s done a string of very different, diverse, odd characters.’”