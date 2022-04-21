Kourtney Kardashian's IVF medication left her feeling depressed and led to weight gain.

The reality star, 43, who got engaged to Travis Barker in October last year, has been trying to conceive a baby with her fiancé but admitted that the process has been mentally and physically draining.

During episode two of ‘The Kardashians’, Kourtney was seen discussing her latest visit to the doctors with her mother Kris Jenner.

The star – who has children Mason, 12; Penelope, nine; and Reign, seven with former partner Scott Disick – explained that the road to IVF treatment was “awful” and “had not been the most amazing experience.”

She also called out internet trolls for being rude and having no clue what was going through, following comments that labelled her pregnant or fat-shamed her for gaining weight.

Kourtney said: “Every single person on social media is always like, ‘Kourtney's pregnant, Kourtney's pregnant. Kourtney's gained so much weight’.

"I'm like, it's so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they are actually going through.

“The medication that they have been giving me, they put me into menopause, literally into menopause.”

The media personality blamed the medication which caused her to become menopausal and suffer from bouts of depression.

She added: “I think because I'm so clean and careful about what I put into my body, it's just like having the complete opposite reaction and working as a contraceptive instead of helping us.

“I have everything in the world to be happy about. I just feel a little bit off and not like myself. Super moody and hormonal, like I am a lunatic half the time,

“You want to bring your own baby, your own love, into the world, in the way you know how it feels to have a child, and now you want to do it with the love of your life.”