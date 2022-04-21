Shay Mitchell was "immediately sold" on the idea of using hemp to create her new bag collection.

The 'Dollface' star insisted it was an easy choice to use the plant in her brand BEIS' new five-piece range,The High Line, because it has so many advantages.

She explained: "BÉIS is all about finding creative ways to make your life easier, more stylish and more organised. We have a core collection that has a bit more of a template when it comes to innovation, but our seasonal collections- like the High Line- are totally open in terms of creative...

"Hemp seemed like a great material regardless, but once I learned about the about the benefits of hemp, I was immediately sold. It's 100% biodegradable, four times stronger than cotton, resists bacterial growth (which prevents odours) and is a very breathable fabric. Hemp bags couldn't be more perfect this time of year!"

The 35-year-old star believes the new collection is "perfect" for any occasion over the next few months.

She told E! News: "I feel like I say this every time we release a new collection but this one…DEFINITELY is up there in terms of being a favorite favorite. It has all things our fans have come to know and love about BÈIS, but it's super unique and unlike anything we've done before because each bag is made up of 55% hemp.

"This is a new material for us, and highly conceptual. I love that these bags are all lightweight but super sturdy. They are perfect for spring or summer and literally any occasion...

"The five bags in the line are different sizes and shapes, can be worn different ways and can be used for anything. The High Line is lightweight, clean, playful yet functional and truly appeals to everyone. The neutral beige colour also matches every outfit or luggage set."