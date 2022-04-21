Camila Cabello's anxiety once got so bad that she could not function.

The 25-year-old singer has been open about her mental health and admitted that before she started working on her new album 'Familia', she was struggling to cope.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, she said: "I literally had... I was mentally... My anxiety became something that did not allow me to function, that isolated me. What I was looking for so desperately, whether it came in the from of me in the studio or not, was connection and being seen. And that's why, for me, it was so important to be with people. Not forget about the music. I just was like, 'I need to be able to trust and feel safe with the people that I'm making this music with. I need to be able to talk about these things. I need to be able to...' It really came down to, outside of being an artist, what we're all looking for, which is connection with other people. And I think sometimes mental health stuff can make you isolate, and then that isolation makes your mental health a lot worse. And it's kind of like this vicious cycle.

"For a while, it was a couple months where I didn't go back in the studio. I was just doing therapy. I was literally not functioning. I felt not able to work. And I found a therapist that everything they said really resonated with me. And part of that healing was going in the studio and being like, 'I'm not going to do it if it's not fun.' It's not going to be a performance. I can't take it. Literally I won't do it. It has to be something that helps me in feeling better and getting better because I can't take this as a source of anxiety or stress. I just won't do it.”

However, therapy has helped Camila and she says she is now in "a much better place".

She explained: "I'm in a much better place right now in terms of anxiety and mental health, like the best I've ever been. Like I'm great. I'm so great now.

"Something that I used to do to myself, was invalidate my own experiences. Because I would be like, 'Oh, nobody wants to hear that from me. Why am I so anxious? Why do I have crippling anxiety? Why do I whatever?' My life from the outside looks great… We’re humans. What I have experienced... what everybody experiences is so much more than what you see on the surface level, what you see my life like from the outside. It is so much more, actually, responsible and better for people if artists are just like the voice of the vulnerabilities and the anxieties and all of that."