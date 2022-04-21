A Queen Elizabeth II Barbie has been released on the British monarch's 96th birthday (21.04.22).

Mattel has unveiled the special tribute doll to mark Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee.

The queen doll comes in an ivory dress, a tiara modelled on the one she wore on her wedding day to the late Prince Philip on November 20, 1947, and a blue ribbon with the royal's decorations of order.

The commemorative toy also comes in a box inspired by Buckingham Palace.

The doll is among Barbie’s Tribute Collection, which the toy makers released last year, to represent “visionary individuals with an outstanding impact and legacy within society."

A Mattel spokesperson told The Telegraph: “Since 1959, the Barbie brand’s purpose has been to inspire the limitless potential in every girl and remind them they can be anything.

“That message has never been more relevant than it is today.”

They added: “After her coronation in 1953, the Queen’s extraordinary reign has seen her lead with duty, humanitarian efforts and a life of public service, unifying the nation in celebration, reflection, and community.”

The Barbie can be purchased from department stores Harrods, Selfridges and John Lewis, as well as Amazon.

Meanwhile, a new photograph of Elizabeth II has been released to mark her birthday.

The queen is pictured next two her beloved ponies, Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale, in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The image was shared on the Royal Family's social media pages on the eve of her birthday with the caption: "Ahead of The Queen’s 96th Birthday tomorrow, @windsorhorse have released a new photograph of Her Majesty.

"Taken last month in the grounds of Windsor Castle, The Queen is pictured with two of her fell ponies, Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale.

"Happy Birthday Your Majesty!"

The queen is expected to be visited by family and friends at Sandringham, her Norfolk estate, throughout the day.