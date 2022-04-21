Vin Diesel has revealed that the latest 'Fast and Furious' movie will be titled 'Fast X'.

The 54-year-old actor, who played Dominic Toretto in the high-speed franchise, took to Instagram on Wednesday (20.04.22) to reveal the movie's title and confirm that production has started on the film – the first half of the franchise's final chapter.

The post was simply captioned: "Day one..."

The flick is being directed and produced by longtime series helmer Justin Lin and is slated for release in May 2023.

Vin, 54, revealed earlier this month that Brie Larson had joined the cast of the movie and celebrated the news with an Instagram post.

He captioned a snap of the pair: "Clearly there is love and laughter in this image.

"What you don't see however, is the character you will be introduced to in 'Fast 10'. You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect... her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie."

Dame Helen Mirren has previously featured in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise as Magdalene 'Queenie' Shaw and recalled how she begged Vin for a role in the series.

The screen legend said: "I didn’t ask, I begged! I think I was at some function, and he was there, and I got introduced to him. And I was shameless: ‘Oh God, I’d just love to be in one of your movies! Please let me be in it.’

"And then Vin, with that beautiful, deep voice of his, said: ‘I’ll see what I can do.’ And he did it for me. He found this great little role for me, which was perfect. I’d just never done anything like that before — one of those big, big movies. And, in my vanity, I just loved driving and really wanted to do my own driving in a fast car."