Sir David Attenborough has been named a Champion of the Earth by the United Nations.

The 95-year-old broadcaster and naturalist, whose documentaries include 'A Life On Our Planet', 'The Green Planet' and 'A Plastic Ocean', urged people to take action to stop climate change as he accepted the award.

According to the BBC, he said: "50 years ago, whales were on the very edge of extinction worldwide. Then people got together and now there are more whales in the sea than any living human being has ever seen.

"We know what the problems are and we know how to solve them. All we lack is unified action."

UN Environment Programme Executive Director Inger Anderson said: "If we stand a chance of averting climate and biodiversity breakdowns and cleaning up polluted ecosystems, it's because millions of us fell in love with the planet that he captured on film and writing, in his voice."

Previous recipients of the award include Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley and charity SeaWomen of Melanesia.

Meanwhile, Prince William previously revealed his son Prince George got “so sad” while watching one of Attenborough's documentaries that they had to “turn it off”.

The 39-year-old royal and his three children – Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three – are avid fans of the documentaries made by the broadcaster but while watching one that touched on extinction and the impact climate change is having on wildlife, George became so emotional they had to stop watching.

William said: "So, having watched so many David Attenborough documentaries recently with my children, they absolutely love them, the most recent one - the extinction one - actually George and I had to turn it off, we got so sad about it halfway through. He said to me, 'You know, I don't want to watch this anymore.'

“Why has it come to this? You know, he's asking me these questions already, he really feels it, and I think every [child] out there can relate to that."