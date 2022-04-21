The much-delayed 'Digimon Survive' game will finally be released worldwide on July 29.

The monster batting tactical RPG - which was initially due for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC in 2019 - was first pushed back to 2020, then 2021, and fans will now get their hands on the Bandi Namco title this summer.

A new statement read: “Hello everyone. My name is Kazumasa Habu and I am the producer of Digimon Survive at Bandai Namco Entertainment. Sorry to keep you waiting for updates on 'Digimon Survive'. But today I would like to provide you with this exciting news! The release date of Digimon Survive has finally been fixed for July 29, 2022. The 'Digimon Survive' team is planning to deliver more exciting news to you in all forms. Please look forward to it and stay tuned. We are almost there!”

Habu wrote in October: "To Digimon fans patiently awaiting Digimon Survive, first of all, we'd like to thank you for your continued patience and support for Digimon Survive in 2021.

"Our original goal was to launch Digimon Survive in 2021. However, due to the need to allocate more time to development, it is necessary to move the game's release date to 2022."

The decision "hasn't been an easy one for the team", but they wanted to focus on making a "quality" title for fans.

The producer added: "While this decision hasn't been an easy one, we want to make sure we use this extra time to enhance the quality of the game. "The entire development team is working as hard as we can on the game, and we kindly ask for your patience.

"We look forward to sharing more news and updates about Digimon Survive with you all, soon. Thank you again for your continued support."