'Marvel's Avengers' is adding Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor as a playable character.

The 2.4 update will see the addition of the superhero in the action-RPG from Crystal Dynamics.

However, the studio insisted it's nothing to do with the fact Natalie Portman is set to portray the character in 'Thor: Love And Thunder'.

Crystal said: “Our Hero designs are driven first and foremost by their core comic book identities, so, as a fellow wielder of Mjolnir, her suite of abilities will have a lot in common with the Odinson’s, however she will also have elements that are distinctly Jane.

“More details on how Jane will come to life in our game will be coming in the future.”

The latest addition comes after Spider-Man was added in November.

In an announcement post, the studio confirmed the launch as part of the 'With Great Power' Hero Event.

They teased at the time: "Peter Parker uncovers AIM’s new plan to acquire technology that could make their Synthoid army unstoppable and total domination inevitable.

"He must partner with the Avengers to stop this looming threat, and forms a tentative friendship with Ms. Marvel and Black Widow while keeping his identity hidden.

"As a Hero accustomed to working solo, he struggles with the new dynamics of working with a team.

"Will he join up full time with the Avengers, or stay independent in his fight against AIM?"