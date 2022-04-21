'Sonic Origins' will be released on June 23 to mark the 'Sonic' franchise's birthday.

The special collection will include the classic 'Sonic 1', 'Sonic 2', 'Sonic 3 and 'Knuckles', and 'Sonic CD' video games remastered, and promises "an all-new visual presentation, animation, and enhancements for the current generation."

It will be released digitally on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

As well as playing the traditional way, there will also be a special anniversary mode.

Gamers will benefit from an in-game achievement system, where they can earn coins to add additional content.

The collection is available on its own for £32.99 or as a digital deluxe edition for £36.99, the latter of which is packed with bonus content, including harder missions and music from the Mega Drive titles.

Meanwhile, SEGA recently announced the next Sonic game in the franchise.

‘Sonic Frontiers’ was officially announced at The Game Awards and will be the series’ first “open-zone-inspired” game.

The title is being developed by Sonic Team Japan and led by producer Sachiko Kawamura and director Morio Kishimoto.

Sonic Team USA creative officer, Takashi Iizuka, said of the game: “'Sonic Frontiers' is a huge leap forward for the franchise, delivering an evolved gameplay experience that can be enjoyed by long-time Sonic fans and action-adventure enthusiasts alike. We’ve created an all-new style of gameplay experience for Sonic the Hedgehog, where players will be able to explore lush and expansive landscapes with Sonic’s signature speed and abilities.”

‘Sonic Frontiers’ is currently set for a Holiday 2022 release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.