Queen Elizabeth's Barbie doll is a tribute to the British monarch's influence as an "important historical female figure" who has made an impact along with other "leaders, creators and pioneers".

Mattel has unveiled the Tribute Collection Barbie to celebrate Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee, which marks 70 years of service, making her the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

The extraordinary reign of the queen - who celebrated her 96th birthday on Thursday (21.04.22) - has seen her lead with duty, support humanitarian efforts and live a life of public service, unifying the nation in celebration, reflection and community and historian-and-professor Kate Williams says the unique doll is a fitting tribute to the great woman.

Kate - the author of ‘Our Queen Elizabeth’ - said: “Queen Elizabeth II’s reign has been one of extraordinary impact, holding a position that few women have. The longest reigning British monarch, and the first to reach a Platinum Jubilee, The Queen has dedicated herself to service and duty and seen the world change immeasurably. In 1952, when she came to the throne, women were not encouraged to work and politicians expressed doubts about a young female monarch - but she showed them wrong, proved herself an adept leader and diplomat.

"As Her Majesty celebrates this milestone jubilee it is wonderful to see an iconic brand like Barbie share important historical female figures impact as leaders, creators and pioneers to new generations.”

The Queen Elizabeth II Barbie doll is instantly recognisable in an elegant ivory gown and blue riband adorned with decorations of order. The tiara is based on Queen Mary's Fringe Tiara - famously worn by The Queen on her wedding day - and miniature medallions on ribbons are inspired by the Royal Family Orders. The pink ribbon was given to The Queen by her father George VI, and the pale blue by her grandfather George V. The silver brooch pinned underneath the sash represents the Garter Star Brooch, the insignia of the highest order of chivalry in the United Kingdom, the Order of the Garter.

The doll is presented in a box inspired by the styles present in Buckingham Palace, made from a 3D ornate die-cut border which frames the doll, and an inner panel showing a throne and the red carpeting inspired by the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.

The box is printed with a crest-shaped logo and a badge commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Queen's accession to the throne.

The Queen Elizabeth II Tribute Collection Barbie will be sold at Amazon, Harrods, Hamley’s, Selfridges and John Lewis from April 21, 2022 ahead of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Central Weekend between 2nd -5th June 2022.