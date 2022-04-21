Robert Morse has died at the age of 90.

The actor was best known for starring in the TV series 'Mad Men' as Bert Cooper – the head of the show's advertising agency Sterling Cooper and his son Charlie confirmed the news of his passing on Wednesday (20.04.22).

Robert's acting career spanned almost six decades and he appeared in around 100 theatre, TV and film productions.

The star first made his name in a theatre adaptation of 'How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying' – for which he won the Tony Award for best actor in a musical.

Morse repeated the feat in 1990 as he won the Tony for best featured actor in a play for his performance as Truman Capote in the one-man show 'Tru'. He is one of just four actors to win the top acting Tonys for play and musical.

Robert's portrayal of Capote also earned him an Emmy award three years later when the production was broadcast on TV.

It was the role of the eccentric Bert Cooper that earned Robert international fame – earning him five Emmy nods and a Screen Actors Guild award.

The star's final episode saw him channel his Broadway skills as he performed a song-and-dance routine following his character's death.

Larry Karaszewski, the Vice-President on the board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, paid tribute to Morse.

He tweeted: "My good pal Bobby Morse has passed away at age 90.

"A huge talent and a beautiful spirit. Sending love to his son Charlie and daughter Allyn. Had so much fun hanging with Bobby over the years – filming 'People v OJ' and hosting so many screenings ('How To Succeed', 'Loved One', 'That's Life)."