Katie Price has suggested that she might be getting surgery after saying she wants "more freedom”, in particularly her injured feet.

The ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ winner revealed that big steps were going to be taken “after months of investigation and pain” after she broke both of her feet while holidaying with her fiance Carl Woods two years ago.

The 43-year-old television personality wrote on Thursday (21.04.22): "Today's the day after months of investigation and pain let's hope my life changes again to make my everyday life and future easier and more freedom and going back to things I haven't been able to do."

Katie shared that she was “back” at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for more treatment on her trotters, before adding “For my feet looks like round two”.

The OnlyFans model called the injuries - which also included damage to her knee - “the most painful thing ever”.

At the time of the injury, Katie said “It’s the most painful thing ever. Like when I was trying to put the cast on, I was screaming in pain. They said I won’t be able to walk for three to six months.”

She also revealed that Carl had given her a “new form of walking around the house” in the shape of knees pads so she could crawl around the house.

Katie said: "So guys this is my new form of walking around the house, because obviously my ankles are completely broken and Carl found these knee pads for me so I can still get about and up the stairs."

The glamour model also detailed “the silly little accident” that led to sustaining them while at a waterpark with her two kids from her marriage to Peter Andre, Junior, 16, and Princess, 14.

Katie - who has 19-year-old son Harvey - said: "It was a silly little accident.

"I was running and jumped over a wall because it was a little short cut and didn't really judge the height, fell funny on my ankles."

Along with this, Katie is awaiting a court appearance after allegedly breaking the restraining order against her ex - the father of her eight-year-old son Jett and seven-year-old daughter Bunny - Kieran Hayler’s fiancee.