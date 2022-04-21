A trans author has come under fire for “killing off” JK Rowling her new horror novel.

Gretchen Felker-Martin is facing criticism that her book ‘Manhunt’ is “misogynistic” due to the fictional treatment of the ‘Harry Potter’ creator, who meets a violent and grisly end.

Making a Twitter post about her tome, Gretchen wrote: “If you’re sick of gender plague novels written by transphobic dips****, try my novel MANHUNT, written by a trans woman for a trans audience. Trans dykes fall in love and f*** and murder TERFs, feral men maraud in the wilderness, J.K. Rowling dies, etc.”

The book also contains a ship called the Galbraith, which is believed to be a reference to the 56-year-old author’s pen name Robert Galbraith.

Despite receiving praise, some people on the e-retailer Amazon have slammed the book.

One reviewer wrote: “Misogynistic rubbish written by a woman hater.”

Another customer said: “This book is abuse of women and nothing more. A porn fantasy written by a misogynist.”

A third said: “I have no idea how this even got published. The existence of this book proves once again that misogyny is alright as long as you identify as a member of a certain group.

“If you want to read a messed-up individual’s unhinged violent sexual fantasies against women then this is the book for you!”

However, not everyone hated the book, with one review writing: “Incredible writing, highly recommended!”

Another fan said: “Reading this book is like having your brain put in a blender. It's wild, gross, horny, disgusting, tragic, and hilarious all whipped together into an extreme horror smoothie. In other words I LOVED it. There's just something extremely satisfying about trans women shooting TERFs, and while it's absolutely not something I'd advocate in real life it's fun in fiction.”

Rowling, 56, has been in an opposing ideological battle with the transsexual community since she made her stance on biological sex clear in a social media post made a few years back.

Commenting on a headline which read: "Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate."

The author wrote: "'People who menstruate.' I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"

Although Rowling has made her opinion on the importance of biological sex clear, the writer insists she supports the trans community, but she has to defend the rights of women as a feminist.

She previously posted: "If sex isn't real, there's no same-sex attraction. If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn't hate to speak the truth. (sic)"

Rowling also revealed she's researched the issue over the "last three years" and rubbished suggestions she doesn't have any knowledge of the subject.

She said: "I've spent much of the last three years reading books, blogs and scientific papers by trans people, medics and gender specialists. I know exactly what the distinction is. Never assume that because someone thinks differently, they have no knowledge. (sic)"