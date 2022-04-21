Liam Gallagher has thanked fans for their well wishes after revealing he needs a double hip replacement.

The former Oasis rocker has showed his gratitude for people who have shown their support after his recent comments, but he also urged people to focus on other issues such as the war in Ukraine.

He tweeted: "Thanx for all the well wishes about my hips no need for all that coverage in the media esp when there’s a war going on wait till I get my t**s done big f****** massive knockers they’ll have an heart attack as you were LG x (sic)"

Earlier this week, the 49-year-old star revealed he suffers from arthritis as a result of a longstanding thyroid problem and - although he knows he's taken a "ridiculous" stance - he'd prefer to rely on painkillers to make life bearable than go through the "stigma" of surgery.

He told Mojo magazine: "My hips are f***** ... I’ve got arthritis, bad. I went to get it checked and my bones are mashed up.

“The lady was going: ‘You might need a hip operation, a replacement’ – no way. You’re all right... I think I’d rather just be in pain, which is ridiculous, obviously.

"I know that – just get them fixed. But it’s also the stigma, saying you’ve had your hips replaced... What’s next?"

However, Liam has since replied to a fan on Twitter asking whether or not he'll get the operation done.

He replied: "Yeah man at some point I was being Fa sea shush (sic)2

Meanwhile, it isn't only Liam's hips causing him problems, as pain in his calves has forced him to give up his daily runs, and he's been having acupuncture to help.

He added to the publication: “I’m definitely on the downwards slide, though. Oh yes. My eyes are f*****, my hips are f*****, got the old thyroid. When the weather’s cold my hips are like, snap, crackle and pop ... I need warmth."