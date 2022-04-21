Traci Braxton's sisters carry her ashes in lockets.

The former reality star - who was the younger sister of fellow singer Toni Braxton and older sister of Towanda, Trina and Tamar Braxton - passed away back in March at the age of 50 following a year-long battle with oesophageal cancer and now Tamar has revealed that al four sisters have put her ashes into hummingbird-shaped lockets.

She said: "We, all the sisters, have a hummingbird locket, and it’s a locket because her ashes are actually in i. We all have one and the reason being is because she wanted to go everywhere we went."

The 'All the Way Home' singer - who first found fame alongside her sisters as part of girl group The Braxtons back in the late 1980s before going on to find further success with their long-running reality show 'Braxton Family Values - went on to explain that the piece of jewellery resembling the singing creature is always "close" to her and that the tragic star always "wanted to be a hummingbird."

Speaking en episode of on 'Dish Nation', she added: "If I don’t have it on, it’s in my purse, it’s in my bag. It’s close to me. She wanted to be a hummingbird and she looked at us as hummingbirds. So, here’s to my forever angel hummingbird."

Following her appearance on the Fox Network talk show, Tamar took to Instagram to pay further tribute to her sister and claimed that it is an "honour" to be able to take her everywhere.

She wrote: "Told you Trace because we promised you.. and It is also my honor to take you EVERYWHERE we go. just like you asked. even to @dishnation. I miss you every single second