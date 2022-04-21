Nene Leakes is suing Andy Cohen for failing to address alleged claims of racism on 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta.'

The 54-year-old reality star is known for having appeared on the Bravo show - which is produced by TV star Andy Cohen, 53, as well as NBC and Comcast - for 10 seasons until 2020 and is alleging that the production companies behind the reality show "encouraged" a racist work environment.

The lawsuit, obtained by ETOnline reads: "NBC, and its parent company Comcast, perpetuate the lack of diversity in the industry. Comcast and NBC have been, and still are, plagued by a lack of diversity at the highest levels of the senior leadership. NBC, Bravo and True foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated – if not, encouraged."

The lawsuit also alleges that an incident which took place on the first season of the show - which aired back in 2008 -"perpetuated an offensive stereotype" when fellow housewife Kim Zolciak-Biermann refused to attended a barbecue with Nene.

It read: "The cast was planning to attend a barbecue, and housewife Kim Zolciak-Biermann responded to the idea with words to the effect of: ‘I don’t want to sit around with NeNe and eat chicken.’ [This] perpetuated an offensive stereotype about African-Americans."

The suit goes on to state that NeNe had complained to producers about the alleged behaviour but did they failed to "terminate their relationship with Zolciak-Biermann" nor did they take any other "meaningful action" to put an end to her actions, which NeNe claimed was "racially-offensive."