Khloe Kardashian thinks that negativity on social media "never gets lighter."

The 37-year-old reality star - who shot to fame alongside her famous family on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' back in 2007 and has since gone on to launch fashion brand Good American - understands that while having a social media presence is "part of the game" , it can often get "mean" and "heavy."

She said: "It sucks but I understand it's part of the game but some things get so mean and so heavy [on social media] and it feels like it never gets lighter."

Khloe - who made a return to screens along with her family on new Hulu series 'The Kardashians' earlier this month - had opened up about the perils of using social media during its latest episode and was seen replying to a fan who had tweeted her to say how "sorry" she was, with the brunette beauty going on to explain her anxiety was only made worse by COVID-19.

In a tweet, she added: " Only heavier and heavier. COVID also made me super anxious in general #TheKardashians."(sic)

It comes just weeks after Khloe - who has four-year-old daughter True with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson and was previously married to Lamar Odom - took to social media to defend herself against those who had complained that she holds her daughter "too much" in front of the paparazzi.

She wrote: "For the people who comment that I hold True too much … number 1 I’m gonna hold my baby until I can’t hold her

anymore. Number 2 when there’s tons of cameras around, flashing lights,paps yelling things. I want my baby to feel safe. Worry about your own children. We good over here."