Tom Grennan has been hospitalised in New York after suffering an "unprovoked attack."

The 26-year-old singer was attacked and robbed shortly after performing a show in the city in the early hours of Thursday (21.04.22) morning and left with a ruptured ear, torn eardrum and issues with his jaw.

A statement posted to his Twitter by manager John Dawkins read: "In the early hours of this morning after Tom’s New York show he was the victim of an unprovoked attack and robbery outside a bar in Manhattan.

The statement went on to explain that while the 'Little Bit of Love' hitmaker is in "good spirits", he needs to rest and recuperate while doctors assess his ability to continue performing but noted that he is "desperate" to solider on with the North American leg of his tour even though producers have taken the "precautionary" decision to cancel tomorrow's show in Washington.

The statement added: "Despite this Tom is in good spirits but needs to temporarily recuperate whilst doctors assess his ability to continue with the tour."

Tom is desperate not to let anyone down, however we have taken the precautionary decision to postpone the Washington show tomorrow to a later date, with details to follow."

Following Washington, the pop star was due to make stops in Boston and San Francisco over the coming days before finishing up in Los Angeles on Wednesday (27.04.22) and while it is unclear whether those dates will now go ahead, the statement reassured that fans will remain "updated" on future shows.

It concluded: "We will update on future shows should changes need to be made. We wish to thank Tom's incredible US fans for their support and understanding."