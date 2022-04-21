Stephen Colbert has cancelled 'The Late Show' after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 57-year-old star - who has hosted the nightly talk show since 2015 - pulled out of his usual slot on Thursday (21.04.22) after contracting the virus which, forcing CBS to air repeats until he returns.

The network posted on Twitter: "Stephen Colbert has tested positive for Covid 19. Tonight’s show is cancelled. As previously planned, the show will be airing repeats tomorrow through next week. We will return with new episodes on May 2nd."

'Ozark' stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney were set to appear on the show alongside ‘Veep' star Matt Walsh, and while it is unclear whether they will make an appearance when Stephen returns, the veteran TV presenter reassured fans that he was "feeling fine" and thanked his followers for their support and well-wishes as he quipped that he would do "anything" to avoid interviewing Jason.

He wrote on Twitter: "Yep! I tested positive for COVID, but basically, I’m feeling fine -- grateful to be vaxxed and boosted. Thank you for the well wishes. This just proves that I will do anything to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman."

The news comes just a day after Stephen had claimed he hopes to "see the end" of COVID restrictions and wants to "burn his mask on a bonfire."

He said: "I’ve always hoped to live to see the end of the COVID safety precautions. We all get to burn our masks at a bonfire and then do something crazy like make out or eat free grocery store samples. But turns out that’s not how pandemics end. Not with a bang, but with a court order."