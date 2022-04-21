Jason Oppenheim will "always love" Chrishell Stause.

The 45-year-old real estate broker - who shot to fame alongside Chrishell,40, on hit Netflix reality show 'Selling Sunset' - dated his co-star for seven months throughout 2021 and while he thinks parting ways was the "right decision" for them both, he admitted the split has been "extremely difficult."

He said: "I think that I made the right decision for myself, but also I think it’s just extremely difficult. I love her still. I always will. She’s a great woman so there’s just a lot of loss there."

The businessman went on to explain that things are still "raw" emotionally and weren't helped by the fact the breakup was captured on camera, meaning that he has to "re-watch" it as the Netflix show enters promotion for its fifth season.

He told UsWeekly: "I am a bit raw still. It’s far more difficult than I thought and it’s gonna take a lot longer than I thought. It doesn’t help that I have to re watch it and then go to a reunion and talk about it. It’s gonna be a tough few weeks ahead."

When the pair first made the decision to split back in December, former soap actress Chrishell posted a lengthy statement on Instagram explaining that while Jason remains her "best friend", the pair had different desires with regards to starting a family.

She wrote: "I have tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships. It felt scary and terrifying knowing that it may not end in what society deems a success and what I am ultimately looking for. But after many long heartfelt talks, I am choosing to see it as a success no matter what label is attached to it publicly. Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward."