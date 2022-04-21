Blac Chyna does not have a "grudge" against Kylie Jenner

The 33-year-old model has nine-year-old son King Cairo with ex Tyga - who dated Kylie shortly after they split in 2014 until 2017 - is currently suing the reality star and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family for defamation but insisted that she does not hold a "grudge" against the 'The Kardashians' star.

According to Rolling Stone, Michael G. Rhodes - who is representing the Kardashian-Jenners in court - asked her: "Do you bear a grudge against Kylie Jenner?" during his cross examination and Ms Chyna replied: "No, not at all!"

Despite Rhodes suggesting that Kylie "took" Tyga away from her, Blac Chyna went on to emphasise that was not true and she has "no ill will" against Kylie nor any other the women from the reality TV dynasty.

She said: "No. I have, like, no ill will against none of the ladies, actually."

Chyna - whose real name is Angela White - is also mother to five-year-old Dream with former flame Rob Kardashian while Kylie now has two children with rap star Travis Scott but the model is now accusing the clan of defamation, which she alleges resulted in the cancellation of E! series 'Rob and Chyna' back in 2016 and is seeking $108 million in damages from the billion-dollar reality family.

It comes just a day after it was alleged that Blac Chyna's mother, Tokyo Toni, "threatened" the judge during the ongoing trial.

In a new video obtained by TMZ, Chyna's mother - whose real name is Shalana Hunter - warned the judge "I'm going to get you" in a live-stream after being thrown out of the courtroom.

Ms Hunter was said to be sitting directly behind sisters Kim, 41 and Khloe Kardashian, 37, as well as their half-sister Kylie Jenner, 24, and their mother Kris Jenner, 66, as court proceedings took place.

Rhodes requested that Ms Hunter be removed from the room, after which she made a video where she claimed that the famous family "looked dead" and compared matriarch Kris to a character from horror movie 'Saw'.