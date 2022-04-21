Blac Chyna asked for a break in court after seeing her nude photos.

The 33-year-old model - who has five-year-old daughter Dream with former flame Rob Kardashian, 35 - is accusing the reality TV dynasty of defamation, which she alleges resulted in the cancellation of E! series 'Rob and Chyna' back in 2016 and is seeking $108 million in damages from the billion-dollar family and is said to have left the court after she was handed a binder that included photos Rob had previously posted on social media.

A source told ETOnline: "Once she left the courtroom, Chyna was seen crying and visibly shaken after seeing the photos of herself naked in the binder. She was being consoled by her male friend as she walked into a private room at the courthouse."

Just before exiting the court room, the former reality star - who is also mother to King Cairo with ex-boyfriend and rapper Tyga, 32, - was asked whether her appearance on 'Good Morning America' back in 2017 to announce that she had taken out a restraining order against Rob following the photo leak was merely a "publicity stunt" by the Kardashians' attorney Michael Rhodes but hinted that she had to do something.

She said: "You think I'm supposed to not let anything happen? Rob posted nudes of me on the internet. Do you want me to not do anything? Am I to not do anything and just take it, right?!"

Reality stars Kim, 41, and Khloe Kardashian , 37, and their mother Kris Jenner, 66, were said to be present at the trial, but half-sister Kylie Jenner, 24, was not as she recovers from illness, but will return once she is given the "green light."

It comes just days after Rob had alleged that his ex-girlfriend had previously "inflicted severe injury " on him and "feared for [his] life" as he claimed she tried to choke him with an iPhone charging cord and allegedly assaulted him with a metal pole before claiming that she pointed a gun at him, but Chyna claimed that this incident was merely "playful."