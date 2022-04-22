Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker started IVF treatment "last summer."

The 43-year-old reality star - who is already mother to Mason, 12; Penelope, nine; and Reign, seven with ex-partner Scott Disick - got engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis, 46, back in October 2021 but reportedly began their IVF journey just a few month after they began dating.

A source said: "Kourtney decided to try and get pregnant after [she and Travis] had dated for a few months. They started IVF last summer. It's been an emotional rollercoaster. They never expected it to be as hard as it's been."

The insider went on to explain that 'The Kardashians' star has found things "especially difficult" but Travis - who was previously married to 'Celebrity Big Brother' star Shanna Moakler and has Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16 with her - is "not putting any pressure" on her as he just wants her to be "happy."

The source told PEOPLE: "It's been especially difficult for Kourtney. They still would love to have a baby. Travis is not putting any pressure on Kourtney though. He just wants her to be happy and healthy."

Meanwhile, Kourtney previously admitted that her IVF medication had left her feeling depressed and caused her to feel "menopausal."

She said: "Every single person on social media is always like, ‘Kourtney's pregnant, Kourtney's pregnant. Kourtney's gained so much weight’. I'm like, it's so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they are actually going through. The medication that they have been giving me, they put me into menopause, literally into menopause."