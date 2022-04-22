Noel Gallagher has reversed his tinnitus.

The 54-year-old musician revealed in 2020 that he was suffering from the condition, which left him with a constant ringing in his ears, similar to a "whistling kettle", after years of performing on stage but Noel says he has naturally cured himself.

Speaking on Matt Morgan's 'Funny How?' podcast, Noel explained: "I had tinnitus for a while. It’s very high-pitched whistling.

"What tinnitus is, is the sound of your brain. What happens in most cases is once your brain gets used to this sound it will just tune it out.

"As soon as your brain has accepted that it’s all right then it will just dial it out. Fascinating.

"And it did. It took about a year and now I can’t even hear it because my brain has gone, ‘Oh, I know what that is, that’s normal.'"

Speaking previously about his condition, Noel revealed it was caused by the guitar amplifier he used on stage.

Speaking about the affected ear, he said: "It's the one (ear) I stand in front of my guitar amp with. It's pretty bad.

"I was going to bed one night and you know when you go into a bathroom when you put the light on a fan goes off? When you turn it off it takes a while for it to stop. One night the electric sound never stopped.

"So I went to the doctors and did all the tests and all that. If you can believe it, tinnitus is the sound of your own brain, because what stops you from hearing the sound of your own brain is this kind of protective receptors of what have you and when they wear away you can just hear your own brain. Mine wasn't that bad because I said, 'What's going to happen?' And he said, 'In a while, you'll get used to it, your brain will be listening to it just like your brain is listening for someone walking up behind you. Eventually it will switch off so you don't hear it.'"