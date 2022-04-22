Rhea Perlman sometimes regrets her split from Danny DeVito.

The 74-year-old actress and the 77-year-old actor - who have children Lucy, 39, Grace, 37, and Jack, 34, together - first split in 2012 before reconciling and breaking up again in 2017 but Rhea admitted she sometimes wishes they were still together.

Rhea told PEOPLE: "It's probably worked out for the best. Sometimes I wish we were still together because those were the glory days, but these are other kinds of glory days."

Rhea and Danny never filed for divorce and she revealed they still have an amicable relationship.

She said: "We're still separated, but we see each other often, and we're still a family. We can do things together, we can do things separately. I'm really, really glad that Danny and I were able to navigate some rough days to be able to have this different kind of relationship. I think it's pretty rare, but we agree on so many things that it makes sense."

Meanwhile, Rhea shot to fame playing head waitress Carla during 'Cheers' run from 1982 until 1993 and credits the show for her career.

She said: "It was huge. And I wouldn't have had any of the career that I — well, who knows what I would've had? Nobody knows what doesn't happen, but it was the best job in the world."

However, her kids have always been the most important thing in her life.

She explained: "'Cheers' might have been everything in the beginning of my career, but family is everything, everything. If my relationships with my children were strained, I would be beside myself."