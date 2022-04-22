Nicolas Cage and his wife are to welcome a daughter into the world.

The 58-year-old star and his significant other Riko Shibata were confirmed to be expecting their first child together in January, and now the father-of-three has revealed he will have his first daughter.

Nicolas - who already has sons Weston, 31, and Kal-El, 16, from previous relationships - said: "I'm gonna announce some big news for everyone. I am gonna have a little girl.

"I'm thrilled. It's gonna be the biggest adventure of my life. So, here we go."

Nicolas also revealed he and Riko have decided to name their impending arrival Lennon Augie, with the latter in reference to his late dad, August Coppola, who passed away in 2009.

He said on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show': "Her name is going to be Lennon Augie, Augie after my father. I'll call her Lenny for short."

The 'Pig' actor recently admitted he was "really hoping" for another child.

He said: "I miss it all. I miss watching a child discover things for the first time. The way the sunlight shines through a leaf. Taking them to have a lobster dinner and have them freak out at the table, 'What the heck is Daddy eating? What is that thing? It looks like a monster, like a giant bug!' All that stuff.

"I miss going to the toy store. I miss singing lullabies. I miss rocking in rocking chairs. I was really hoping for another child. My boys are all grown up, so this will be great."

Nicolas has admitted he and Riko, 27 - who he married in 2021 after a year of dating - were planning to name their baby Akira Francesco if the child was a boy.