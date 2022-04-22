Madonna is selling her Los Angeles mansion for $26 million.

The ‘Material Girl’ hitmaker has put her Hidden Hills pad on the market after purchasing it from The Weeknd in April 2021 for $19.1 million.

According to the Multiple Listing Service, the property - which has a guide price of $25.995 million - sits on three acres and includes a barn that hosts a freshly built gym complete with a dance and Pilates studio and a two bedroom guest house.

The main house - which boasts 12,500 square feet and 11 bedrooms - includes a number of amenities, such as a cinema, music room and an indoor/outdoor bar.

Seven of the bedrooms are ensuite and the primary bedchamber includes two closets, a steam shower and a stone bath.

The Outside of Madonna’s home includes a driveway surrounded by olive trees, a regulation basketball court, an al fresco kitchen and a zero-edge salt water pool, complete with a 10-person hot tub.

Before the 63-year-old pop legend - who is mother to Lourdes, 25, Rocco, 21, David, 16, Mercy, 16, and nine-year-old twins Estere and Stella - became the deed holder, the ‘Blinding Lights’ hitmaker lived there for four years before listing it for $25 million in 2020.

Madonna is working with Trevor Wright of the Beverly Hills Estates, who she worked to buy the mega mansion.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Jennifer Grey revealed that the 'Like A Prayer' hitmaker was inspired to pen of her greatest hits - the female empowerment anthem 'Express Yourself' - on the 'Dirty Dancing' star's break-up with 80s heartthrob Matthew Broderick.

The 62-year-old actress said: "Madonna and I did [1989 film] 'Bloodhounds of Broadway' together. She told me she wrote 'Express Yourself' about me breaking up with Matthew."