Japanese researchers have developed computerised chopsticks.

The utensils have been created by the Meiji University professor Homei Miyashita and the beverage maker Kirin Holdings and enhance salty tastes through electrical stimulation and a mini-computer worn on a wristband and could help those who need to reduce the amount of sodium in their diet.

Miyashita says that the device uses a weak electrical current to transmit sodium ions from food, through the chopsticks, to the mouth to create a sense of saltiness.

The taste-enhancing chopsticks may be particularly useful in Japan - where the average adult consumes about 10 grams of salt per day, double the amount recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Excess sodium intake is related to an increase in blood pressure, strokes and other conditions.

Kirin researcher Ai Sato said: "To prevent these diseases, we need to reduce the amount of salt we take.

"If we try to avoid taking less salt in a conventional way, we would need to endure the pain of cutting our favourite food from our diet, or endure eating bland food."