Kate Moss tried to talk her daughter out of becoming a model.

Kate, 48, famously started modelling at 14 and she was wary of Lila, 19 - whose father is Jefferson Hack - getting into the business but changed her mind when Lila signed to her own agency so she could guide her.

Lila told British Vogue: "My mum always put me off [modelling]. She was always like, ‘If you wanna do it, you can, but I wouldn’t recommend it.’"

Kate has admitted that she felt unsupported as a young model, saying previously: "Nobody takes care of you mentally. There’s a massive pressure to do what you have to do.”

Lila explained: "When I was younger she was scared that I’d fall into the same trap, I think. I remember Mum asked me to do something with her when I was 13. I said yes. And then I woke up and I was like, ‘I can’t do it!’ I was so shy – and I had braces."

Lila also admitted that she used to think her famous mother was "old and boring".

She said: "I went to secondary school and everyone was like, ‘Oh, your mum’s Kate Moss!’ You don’t really have a filter when you’re that young and I was like, 'How do you know who she is? She’s old! She’s old and boring!'"

However, these days she understands what a style icon her mother actually is.

Lila explained: "In the last three or four years, I’ve discovered that her style is actually really cool. I’m having to admit it now. She doesn’t have a good trackies selection. She only has pyjamas. probably would hate me saying that. She doesn’t want anyone to know she wears trackies."