Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge are a perfect match.

The 23-year-old model recently announced she is to marry the 27-year-old music executive after a year of dating and friends say the pair are perfect for each other.

A source told PEOPLE: "Elliot is adorable and really funny. He always has everyone laughing and is very successful in his own right.

"He and Sofia initially bonded over their love of music and growing up in the industry.

"They make each other really happy. He's very mature and hard-working. He has his own house, and she moved in with him awhile ago. All of her friends are thrilled that she found true love. They're a great match for each other."

Meanwhile, Sofia announced the engagement on Instagram by sharing a photo of the proposal - in which Elliot got down on one knee amongst a bed of flower petals surrounded by candles - and another of her stunning engagement ring.

She captioned the pictures: "Forever isn’t long enough @elliot (sic)"

Her fiance shared a photo of them sharing a kiss and wrote: "She said yes [heart emojis] (sic)"

It was claimed in November that Sofia and Elliot – who is the son of Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge – had "talked about" getting married.

A source said at the time: "They have talked about getting engaged and it's something that Sofia wants and is looking forward to. They are a great match and it's going really well. Sofia and Elliot currently live together, and the adjustment has been so easy and seamless."

The couple were first linked early in 2020 when they were spotted on a date at Japanese restaurant Matsuhisa Beverly Hills.

The pair then went public with their romance in April 2021 by posting a series of PDA-packed photos of Sofia’s Instagram, that included a shot of herself kissing her new man.

And shortly after their relationship was made public, it was also reported that Sofia’s dad Lionel Richie approved of his daughter’s beau.

A source said at the time: "Sofia and Elliot have known each other for years but just recently became romantic. They weren't close growing up but Lionel has been friends with Elliot's father and has worked with him for years.

“Lionel completely adores [Elliot]. He thinks they are a perfect match and it was very natural progression for Sofia and Elliot to get together. They are all family friends and Sofia and Elliot [started] hanging out more recently this year. She thinks he's hilarious and loves that he is a chill guy."