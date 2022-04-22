Reinaldo Marcus Green is open to directing a James Bond movie with Idris Elba as 007.

The 'King Richard' director has revealed that he would be willing to helm a movie in the iconic spy series if the 'Luther' star replaced Daniel Craig in the lead role.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Reinaldo said: "I want to go in that direction. I want to be able to add value to a new Bond. I grew up watching popcorn movies, so if I could add a little something to it, that would be cool."

Green, who has directed the TV series 'We Own This City', wants to team up with writers Dave Simon and George Pelecanos for the potential movie.

He explained: "Let's see if Idris wants to do it. I think ('We Own This City' and 'The Wire' writers) Dave and George could call Idris and see what we could do."

Daniel Craig's tenure as Bond came to an end in last year's film 'No Time to Die' and producer Barbara Broccoli has hinted that Idris is "part of the conversation" for the casting of the next 007.

She said: "Well, we know Idris, we're friends with him, and he's a magnificent actor. And, you know, it's been a part of the conversation, but it's always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat."

Broccoli added that there is no rush to replace Craig as she wants the cast and crew to savour his final 007 movie.

The 61-year-old producer said: "I think we have decided that until 'No Time To Die' has had its run and Daniel has been able to – well, we've all been able to savour, reap the benefits of Daniel's wonderful tenure, we're not gonna think about, or talk about anybody else."