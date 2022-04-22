Prince William and Duchess Catherine enjoyed a romantic date night on their recent ski holiday.

The 39-year-old prince and his 40-year-old wife made a recent trip to Courchevel, France, with their three children - Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three - but Catherine and William still managed to find time for themselves on the holiday.

A source told Us Weekly: "Kate and William dined at Le Pilatus, which brought back so many fond memories of when they were last there, and all the family ate cheese fondue.

"William and Kate managed to squeeze in a romantic candlelit date night before they left. It was just what they needed to ignite the spark after such a hectic couple of years.

The family decided on the French Alps after George asked to go skiing.

The source said: "During the pandemic, George begged William to take him skiing once everything reopened and his dad made it happen."

And the youngsters had great fun racing each other on the slopes.

The insider explained: "Charlotte was racing down the mountain by the end of the holiday. She’s fearless! George was slightly more cautious, but they’re both great skiers and competed in fun brother/sister ski races. They had an absolute blast.

"The kids love playing in the snow — they had snowball fights and built snowmen with Kate and William."